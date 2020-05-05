Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO Hires Jason Bergsman as CEO

Bergsman was a founding partner and executive vp at The Chernin Group.

On the heels of the successful Netflix debut of Chris Hemsworth action thriller Extraction, the film’s producers, filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, have hired a new CEO for their artist-led banner, AGBO.

Jason Bergsman, a founding partner and executive vp at The Chernin Group known for his financial and investment-building acumen, has been hired as CEO and will lead the banner in strategy and business operations. He work alongside AGBO vice chairmen Mike Larocca and Todd Makurath.

At the same time, executives Angela Otstot has been promoted to president of creative, Jake Aust to president of physical production, and Nicholas Anglewicz to COO.

“We are thrilled Jason is joining the AGBO team and are excited to work with such a dynamic, forward-thinking, and accomplished individual,” said Joe Russo in a statement. “He brings a consistent and proven track record of business results to lead our Company to its next stage of growth.”

“We are confident Jason is a great fit for AGBO and welcome his leadership and passion for our business,” added Anthony Russo. “Additionally, we are proud to promote Angela, Jake, and Nicholas, who have shown incredible creativity, expertise, and skill during their successful tenures with the Company.”

Bergsman has business and corporate development experience and while at Chernin Group, principally focused on building digital media and consumer companies, at investment stages ranging from incubation through later-stage acquisition. He serves on the board of directors of outdoor lifestyle media brand MeatEater and previously was involved in forming and operating Crunchyroll, a SVOD service for anime.

His joining the company comes as the Russos are in post-production on their latest directorial effort, the Tom Holland drama Cherry, and as they announced a follow-up to Extraction, to be written by Joe Russo.

“I’m excited to partner with the Russo Brothers to lead AGBO at such a pivotal time in the company’s development,” stated Bergsman. “In today’s changing film and television sectors, AGBO is singularly positioned to create enduring value through the unique creative leadership of Joe and Anthony, and the strength of the company’s talented team."

Otstot joined AGBO in 2017 and served as senior of AGBO’s story department under Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriters of the Avengers and Captain America films, among others.

Aust, who worked with the Russos on shows such as Community, joined AGBO as a producer in 2017. Anglewicz joined AGBO in 2018 as exec vp of finance & strategy, with a background in entertainment finance, production, and distribution.