Joe Biden Addresses Sexual Assault Allegation: "This Never Happened"

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Friday addressed a sexual assault allegation from former staffer Tara Reade, saying: "This never happened."

In a Medium post, Biden said: "I recognize my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate, and a leader for the change in culture that has begun but is nowhere near finished. So I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened."

He added: "Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways. But this much bears emphasizing. She has said she raised some of these issues with her supervisor and senior staffers from my office at the time. They — both men and a woman — have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them and complained or raised issues."

Biden also emphasized: "While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny."

Biden also appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, speaking to co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist.

The Biden campaign has previously also denied Reade’s allegation. Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in a Capitol Hill office building in 1993 when she was one of his staffers.

