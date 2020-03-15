Joe Biden Commits to Selecting Female Vice President During Debate

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president," Biden said during the debate on Sunday, while Bernie Sanders said "in all likelihood, I will" as well.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders committed to having female vice presidents if either of them becomes the president of the United States of America.

During the latest Democratic Debate on Sunday, former Vice President Biden revealed that he plans to have a female running mate if he secures the Democratic nomination.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet — my administration — will look like the country and I commit that I will in fact appoint a — pick a — woman to be vice president," said Biden. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."

"I commit that if I'm elected and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the court, I'll appoint the first black woman to the court," Biden also revealed. "It's required that they have representation now. It's long overdue."

When asked if he also planned to have a female vice president, Sanders shared that he was also open to having a female running mate. "In all likelihood, I will," said Sanders. "For me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there."

Sanders added, "My very strong tendency is to move in that direction."

The debate took place in Washington, D.C. after it moved from its original location in Phoenix, Arizona, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event moved forward without an audience to prevent spreading the virus.