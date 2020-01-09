Joe Biden's Campaign Rolls Out First Hollywood 2020 Endorsements (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox and Sean Patrick Thomas are among those supporting the former vice president with more endorsers to be announced soon.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election is getting into the Hollywood endorsement game, announcing on Thursday morning the first of what will be several waves of famous fans in the run-up to the Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina primary contests.

Actress Vivica A. Fox and actor Sean Patrick Thomas are endorsing Biden's campaign and will be hitting the campaign trail in the near future, as the former senator seeks to capitalize on his top-tier status as Democrats begin casting their primary ballots.

Thomas will take part in a Biden "South Carolina Soul of the Nation” bus tour, along with other Biden surrogates, next week, ahead of the state's primary late next month.

"To be honest, I have been of the fans of the Bidens and Joe Biden my entire life," Thomas, who grew up in Biden's home state of Delaware, said in an interview. "He makes a personal connection. He makes it feel like he's really listening to you and he really cares about you and he really understands where you're coming from. He genuinely wants to help you. Because he is able to make such a personal connection and because he's able to make you really felt seen and heard, that's what the country needs right now."

In a statement, Fox said she's supporting Biden because "he has the respect, experience, and the expertise to get our country back on track for a positive future.”

Biden's campaign has been a bit slower out of the Hollywood endorsement gate than his chief rivals, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders' endorsement roster features a long list of actors and entertainers, including Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon and Shailene Woodley. (Emily Ratajkowski joined Team Bernie this week.)

Warren's campaign includes support from Scarlett Johansson, John Legend and Rosie O'Donnell, while Mayor Pete's backers include Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner and Sharon Stone, among others.