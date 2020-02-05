Joe Biden Dismayed by Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Freedom Honor

"Rush Limbaugh spent his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people," the former vice president said during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire.

The awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh has left Joe Biden almost speechless.

The Democratic presidential candidate was asked Wednesday during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire about the honor President Donald Trump bestowed on the conservative radio personality during Tuesday's State of the Union. The former vice president made the sign of the cross and looked at the ground for several seconds before responding.

Biden finally said, "Rush Limbaugh spent his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people," and started to blame Limbaugh for stirring up racial division.

Referencing Limbaugh's recent announcement that he has advanced lung cancer, Biden said he does feel bad that Limbaugh has a terminal illness. But he added that Trump’s bestowing the honor on Limbaugh before a joint session of Congress was, "quite frankly, trying to maintain your right-wing political credentials, rather than anything else."

President Barack Obama surprised Biden by awarding him with a Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before he left office in 2017.