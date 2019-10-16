Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren Top Twitter Conversations for October Debate

The politicians were the two most talked about candidates of the night, while Trump was the most tweeted about politician.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren won over Twitter during Tuesday night's October Democratic presidential debate.

The former vice president was the most talked about candidate on the social media website.

And Biden's criticism of Donald Trump's Syria policy was the second most tweeted about moment from the debate. He warned viewers that the Islamic State fighters would likely strike the United States in response to Trump's decision to abruptly withdraw American forces in northern Syria.

Additionally, Biden was the second most tweeted about politician of the night. He followed Trump, who was the most popular topic of conversation Tuesday night.

Warren was the second most talked about candidate, while Bernie Sanders followed closely behind. Meanwhile, Warren and Sanders were the third and fourth most talked about politicians of the debate.

Despite not making the list of the most talked about candidates, Julian Castro's comments that "police violence is also gun violence" was the most tweeted about moment of the night.

Kamala Harris was the next most talked about candidate of the night, while her discussion about women's access to reproductive health care was the third most popular moment on Twitter. She noted that Tuesday's event was one of many Democratic debates, yet they had not touched on women's reproductive rights. “There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care. It’s not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures in these various states, who are out of touch with America, are telling women what to do with their bodies," she said.

The politician's popularity ranking was similar to Warren and Sanders', as she was the fifth most tweeted about politician.

Pete Buttigieg earned the No. 5 spot on the list of most talked about Democratic candidates, while he rounded out the list as the sixth most tweeted about politician of the night. One of the candidate's most memorable moments from the debate was when he criticized Warren for her support of Medicare for All.

Tulsi Gabbard concluded the list as the sixth most tweeted about Democratic candidate of the night. When she was asked about the removal of American troops in Syria, Gabbard notably attacked the media for its coverage of both her campaign and the conflict in Syria.