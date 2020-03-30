Joe Biden Launches Podcast Amid Presidential Campaign

The first episode of 'Here's the Deal' features a conversation with Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator.

Joe Biden has launched a podcast as he continues his campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president.

The former vice president on Sunday launched Here's the Deal with Joe Biden. The description of the podcast says that the show "will feature in-depth conversations about pressing issues with some of the nation's top experts." In the first episode, Biden is joined by Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, to discuss President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden tweeted about the podcast on Monday morning, writing, "Not a joke, folks, we just launched our new podcast."

While he has not been named the official Democratic nominee, Biden has all but locked up the race against Senator Bernie Sanders after a strong showing during the primaries. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Biden and Sanders have both been forced to suspend their physical campaigning. After a period of relative quiet, Biden is now returning to the spotlight, appearing on ABC's The View last week and sitting for an interview with Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

"Hey team Biden, it's Joe, and I’m sitting here in Wilmington, Delaware. It’s a scary time. A lot of people out there are confused, things are changing every day, every hour. So I wanted to have this conversation with you now, if we could," Biden says in the opening moments of Here's the Deal. "Why am I doing this? Well, first so we can keep talking with each other. We can’t hold rallies anymore, but we’re not gathering in large public spaces. We’re living in a new normal. But I want you to know that I’m with you. I'm on your side. We're going to get through this together."

Here's the Deal is not Biden's first foray into podcasting. From 2017 to 2018, he had a show called Biden's Briefing, which delved into current events and news stories. He did not host the show, however.

A representative for Biden did not immediately respond to THR's request for additional details about Here's the Deal. The podcast is available on Apple's Podcasts app, Spotify and other podcasting platforms.