Joe Biden's Campaign Asks Television Networks To Stop Booking Rudy Giuliani

A letter was sent to executives at the top broadcast and cable networks on Sunday.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign is sick of Rudy Giuliani's television appearances and wants them to stop.

In a letter sent to top executives, producers and anchors at the broadcast and cable news networks on Sunday, two key Biden advisers pressed the networks to stop booking Giuliani, who has appeared frequently in the last few weeks to allege Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, of a pay-for-play in Ukraine.

"We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump," the two advisors wrote, according to the letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "While you often fact-check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation."

The campaign demand continued: "We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative."

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal attorney. He's been a regular guest on Fox News this past week, and appeared on two Sunday shows today, Face the Nation and Good Morning America.

At CNN, the letter went to president Jeff Zucker, anchor Jake Tapper, executive Virginia Moseley and executive producer Abigail Crutchfield. The letter was also sent to NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, CBS News president Susan Zirinsky, ABC News president James Goldston, MSNBC president Phil Griffin, and Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott, among many others, including anchors Chuck Todd and Chris Wallace.

"Your obligation is to provide the American people with an informed, fact-based and responsible coverage and debate of critical issues," the campaign told the television news executives. "Rudy Giuliani has made very clear that his only obligation is to protect Donald Trump, and that he will willingly lie to do so. While you have been aggressive in pushing back on him in real time, it is well known that the dedicated liar always has the advantage, pushing out outlandish falsehoods and disinformation in the knowledge that it is hard for the corrections to catch up. Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism."

If the networks do book Giuliani in the future, the Biden campaign told the networks that"you need to give an equivalent amount of time to a surrogate for the Biden campaign. Saying simply that you will put a Democrat on, at a time when there are many declared candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, is neither fair treatment nor equal treatment."

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's re-election campaign manager, mocked the Biden campaign letter. "Can we request the removal of Democrats on TV that push hoaxes?" he wrote on Twitter. "Wait, but then who would do the interviews?"

The letter was first reported by The Daily Beast.