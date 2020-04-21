Joe and Jill Biden Reveal What TV Shows They're Watching, Share Thoughts on 'Tiger King'

"What are we watching?," the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate apparently said about the Netflix phenomenon 20 minutes into the series.

Like many people, Joe and Jill Biden have been catching up on television shows while stuck at home. The former vice president and second lady took to Twitter on Monday to share what they have been watching to pass the time while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Zoom conversation with their granddaughter Finnegan Biden, Joe and Jill revealed that they watched the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The eight-episode series follows the rivalry between big cat eccentrics, which takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic is accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot.

"Everyone is watching this Tiger King show, so I turned it on and we watched about 20 minutes," said Jill. "And Pop [Joe Biden] looks at me. He said, 'What are we watching?' I mean, it was like so crazy."

Jill added that she's been watching FX on Hulu's Mrs. America. "I'm not saying this as a political comment. I'm saying this as you grandmother. You know, it talks about how hard women had to fight- especially when I was growing up- for equal rights and equal pay," she said of the show, which recounts the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The family also opened up about what they have been reading. While the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said that he's been reading Irish poetry, Finnegan shared that she's been reading Sally Rooney's novels Normal People and Conversations with Friends.

The granddaughter said that Normal People is "so good." A television series based on the 2018 novel is set to premiere on Hulu on April 29. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star in the series, which follows their characters through their experiences at secondary school and while attending university.

Earlier in the conversation, Finnegan asked her grandparents what Joe has been doing every day. "I think if we lined up the entire family, we could all say it in chorus. 'Eats ice cream,'" answered Jill.

Finnegan concluded the conversation by asking Joe and Jill if they wanted to help her with her final papers for school. Jill, who has a doctorate in education and spent decades as a teacher, suggested that she could grade the papers, though Finnegan responded, "You're too hard a grader."

Watch the full conversation below.