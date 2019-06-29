Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Hold Romantic Second Wedding Ceremony in France

The wedding, which took place at a chateau in Sarrians, is the second wedding ceremony for the happy couple.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in southern France today, according to multiple reports.

The wedding, which took place at a chateau in Sarrians, is the second wedding ceremony for the happy couple. They first wed in Las Vegas on May 1. Fans were tipped off to the date of the French ceremony last week when Dr. Phil accidentally spilled the beans on social media.

E! reports that the ceremony space was decorated with white flowers and glass candles and that the reception was held at Château de Tourreau. According to TMZ, Jonas wore a black-on-black tuxedo and Turner sported a long veil and a white gown with a flowing train.

