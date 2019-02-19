Joe Marquette Jr., Camera Operator on 'Raging Bull' and 'Prizzi's Honor,' Dies at 72

His credits also included 'Harold and Maude,' 'Rooster Cogburn' and 'The War of the Roses.'

Joe Marquette Jr., a veteran camera operator who worked on such films as Raging Bull, Prizzi's Honor, Uncommon Valor and The War of the Roses, has died. He was 72.

Marquette died Feb. 6 of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, friend Dominick Bruno said.

Marquette also shot the concert films The Last Waltz (1978), Stop Making Sense (1984) and Jimmy Buffett: Live by the Bay (1986).

A member of the International Cinematographers Guild for more than 50 years, Marquette also was on the crew for other notable movies like Sounder (1972), Rooster Cogburn (1975), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), Stir Crazy (1980), The Escape Artist (1982) and Straight Talk (1992).

Born in Santa Monica, Marquette attended Taft High School and then Pierce College in Woodland Hills before landing a job as a camera operator under John Alonzo on the Hal Ashby film Harold and Maude (1971).

His father was a newsreel cameraman, and his uncle, Jacques R. Marquette, served as a cinematographer on films including Attack of the 50 Foot Woman and TV shows including That Girl and The Streets of San Francisco.

Survivors include his nephew, Evan, and numerous cousins.

A funeral will take place at noon on March 7 at Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley, with a celebration of life to follow at the Woodland Hills Country Club, where he was a longtime member.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Cabrito Foundation.