Joe Miller, Top-Notch L.A. Chef and Restaurateur, Dies at 60

He presided over Joe's in Venice for 24 years until its closing in February 2016.

Joe Miller, the chef and owner of industry hangout Joe's Restaurant in Venice — he grew the business from a small neighborhood spot in Los Angeles to an award-winning, Michelin-star establishment — has died. He was 60.

Miller died Wednesday in Santa Monica "due to complications of a cardiac arrest in mid-September while doing what he loved, cycling," his family said in a statement. "He has been an important presence in the culinary world for more than 30 years, exemplifying creativity, leadership and mentoring of hundreds of chefs and restaurant/culinary professionals."

Joe's on Abbot Kinney Boulevard was Miller's first eatery. Opening in 1991, it specialized in then-ascendant Cal-French cuisine and was at the forefront of the region's embrace of farm-to-table creativity and locally sourced ingredients. It shuttered in February 2016.

As owner and managing partner, he also operated the tapas-style restaurant Bar Pintxo on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade from 2007 until its 2017 closing.

The Cincinnati native was a winner on the Food Network show Chopped in 2014.

More recently, Miller worked as event manager at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, the renowned restaurant based in Westchester, New York, and consulted for Pacifique, a French-Japanese concept in West Hollywood; HopSaint Brewery in Torrance, California; Rudy & Hudson Diner in Santa Monica; and The Cannery Restaurant in Newport Beach.

Survivors include his mother, Molly; brothers Michael and Patrick; children Spencer and Harper; ex-wife Monica; and fiancee Christine.