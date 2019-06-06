Joe Quenqua Joins WW as Chief Communications Officer

The Hollywood PR and strategic communications veteran is exiting his post at 42West to join the company formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Publicity veteran Joe Quenqua is exiting 42West to take a job as chief communications officer at WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Quenqua assumes the post June 10 and at WW, he'll be a member of the executive committee reporting to WW president and CEO Mindy Grossman while being charged with leading global communications, both external and internal. In a statement, Grossman said she was thrilled by the hire. “He is a seasoned communications professional with an outstanding track record working with some of the most successful and admired brands in both the entertainment and technology industries," she said. "His expertise in brand building, particularly in the consumer and tech sectors, will be invaluable in shaping our story across all of our stakeholders as we continue to inspire millions to live healthier lives.”

Added Quenqua: “I have had the pleasure of telling some of the best stories coming out of Hollywood, but the opportunity to now share the real-life experiences of how WW has dramatically changed and enhanced people’s lives — including my own — is a dream. Mindy is building an incredible team which I am now honored to become a part of to help spread WW’s message of holistic wellness and undisputed weight loss.”

Quenqua joins WW with more than 30 years of PR and strategic corporate communications experience across a variety of disciplines including film, TV, music, tech and lifestyle. He joins from a post as managing director of 42West. His other jobs include tenures at DKC/Dan Klores Communications, Walt Disney Studios and Disney Theatrical Group.