Joe Rice, Longtime Abrams Artists Agent, Dies at 61

Joe Rice, who spent nearly three decades with the Abrams Artists Agency, has died. He was 61.

Rice died unexpectedly on Sept. 7 at his Laguna Beach home, his family announced.

Rice began his career in the mailroom at the William Morris Agency before becoming an agent at the Lew Sherrill Agency. He joined Abrams in 1986 and ran its theatrical department before exiting in 2014, then launched the J.R. Talent Group.

His clients included actors Robert Englund, Michael Richards, Stana Katic and Joel Tobeck.

The oldest of five children, Rice was born in Miami on Aug. 21, 1958. He and his family moved to the San Fernando Valley when he was a child, and he was a regular dancer on TV's American Bandstand. He graduated from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Survivors include his wife, Gabriella, children Tane and Maya, brothers Wayne, Darryl and Allan Jr. and sister Denice.