Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's "Dumb" Star-Studded "Imagine" Video

"This is not the time when everyone's grannie is dying, you fucking idiot, to sing, 'Imagine there's no heaven'," the comic says.

Joe Rogan on Wednesday ripped into Gal Gadot and other stars who last week all separately sang bars from John Lennon's "Imagine" for a video compilation in an effort to make fans feel more together during the coronavirus outbreak and stay at home orders.

The comic and popular podcast host (his YouTube page has more than 4 million subscribers) criticized the Wonder Woman star and celebs (which included some fellow comics) for the video which has more than 6.6 million views on Gadot's Instagram page.

"This is not the time when everyone's grannie is dying, you fucking idiot, to sing, 'Imagine there's no heaven'," Rogan said on his Wednesday podcast where he was joined by comedian Tom Segura. "It's such a dumb move."

Segura quipped, "I lost my job at the meatpacking plant, but Gal Gadot sang "Imagine."

Rogan hypothesized Gadot reached out to the stars (which included Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman and Amy Adams, among others) with the idea and they said yes in hopes of being "in tight" with her. Rogan proposed a real friend would have been honest and told her the idea was tone-deaf and would get roasted.

"If I'm friends with her ... I would have to say, 'Listen, you're awesome. I think you're great. But, that is a ridiculous idea. It is so lacking in self-awareness and so ridiculous'," he said, adding he was disgusted the stars seem to actually believe the video would help during such a dire situation.

"I mean, grannie died chocking on her own vomit, but I feel like the world's better because Gal Gadot's so pretty," Rogan smirked. "There are some people who get real self-indulgent and real self-righteous with that social media. It's exposed a lot of celebrities for being real dorks."

Yet, Rogan did get props to Rita Wilson — who along with husband Tom Hanks is recovering from coronavirus — for a video she posted to social media this week in which she raps along with Naughty by Nature in an effort to fight off her boredom.

"It was awesome!" Rogan said. "It was fun. No makeup. She's having fun. And it's so obvious she wasn't trying to be anything other than have fun."

Segura added, "That revealed she's super cool."

Watch the entire segment below.