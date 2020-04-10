Joe Rogan Says UFC 249 Should Not Have Been Postponed

The comedian and fight commentator admits he had his concerns about safety.

Joe Rogan learned in real-time during his Thursday podcast that Disney ordered UFC 249 to be postponed, the event being only nine days away.

Rogan was in shock but admitted he was not 100 percent on board to commentate and do post-fight interviews over his own concerns about the novel coronavirus.

UFC 249 was set to air on ESPN+ on April 18; UFC president Dana White said he moved the event to a private island (it is unclear which).

Joining Rogan on Thursday's installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub was adamant that the event should have been held as scheduled.

"As long as the right precautions were in place, I agree," Rogan said. "If it is a small island, if you can control the whole island and test everybody, why not?"

Still, Rogan said he has his own concerns about working the event.

"The only thing that worried me is that if I contracted something and then I came into contact with other people," Rogan said. "What I was going to do, if I could definitely get tested, then I'd have to definitively know the results before I came back. Even then you don't know."

He add, "If this was any other disease where we understood it better, I would be way more confident."

However, Rogan said he believed the event would be back on sooner than some may think.

"Give it a couple of weeks" he said. "I think they're going to relax a little. I think people are hopefully going to realize that the worst is behind us."

Watch the full segment below.