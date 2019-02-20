Joe Scarborough, Don Lemon on Coast Guard Lieutenant's Hit List, Feds Say

Christopher Paul Hasson is due in court Thursday in Maryland.

Prosecutors say a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures, including Joe Scarborough, Chris Hayes, Don Lemon and Ari Melber.

In a detention memo filed Tuesday, federal prosecutors noted that the list also included Democratic lawmakers such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

Christopher Paul Hasson is due in court Thursday in Maryland. He was arrested on gun and drug charges last week.

Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers detail a June 2017 draft email in which Hasson described an "interesting idea" that included "biological attacks followed by attack on food supply."

Federal agents found 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition when Hasson was arrested. Prosecutors say he also had compiled a list of prominent congressional Democrats, activists, journalists and media commentators.

Hasson's attorney declined to comment Wednesday. Hasson's arrest was first noted by researchers from George Washington University.