Joe Wright to Direct Psychological Thriller 'The Woman in the Window'

The 'Darkest Hour' director will bring A.J. Finn's debut novel to the big screen.

The Darkest Hour director Joe Wright is attached to helm The Woman in the Window, a movie adaptation of the A.J. Finn novel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Wright, who is also known for his adaptations of Atonement, Pride & Prejudice and Anna Karenina, will direct the psychological thriller based on a screenplay adaptation by Tracy Letts. The Woman in the Window novel portrays a young woman, Anna Fox, who lives a reclusive life in her New York City home, often spying on her neighbors, only to one night witness a crime she shouldn't have, which turns her life upside down.

Fox 2000 Pictures is backing the Hitchcockesque chiller, with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing. In Darkest Hour, Oldman portrayed revered U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the early days of World War II.

Oldman nabbed the best actor Oscar for his star turn in the period drama directed by Wright, and the team that transformed him into the war-time British leader collected the Oscar for achievement in makeup and hairstyling.

Wright is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.