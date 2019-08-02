Joel David Moore Launches Development Fund, Sets 'Little Princes' Adaptation

'The Man Who Knew Infinity' filmmaker Matt Brown will adapt the memoir for the newly formed Balcony 9 Productions.

Avatar actor Joel David Moore is launching feature development fund Balcony 9 Productions, with an eye towards projects that tackle ethical and political subject matters.

Partnering with investment manager Rishi Bajaj, Moore will option material, hire writers and package films for production.

Balcony 9 has already set up its first project with an adaptation of Conor Grennan's New York Times best-selling memoir Little Princes. Matt Brown, the writer-director of historical drama The Man Who Knew Infinity, will adapt the book for screen.

The book chronicles Grennan's search for the lost children of Nepal. While visiting as a tourist to hike Everest, the author befriended a group of orphaned children in Kathmandu, later discovering that they disappeared during the country's civil war, likely taken to forced labor camps. Grennan returns to Nepal on a mission to locate them.

Balcony 9 is developing the property with Brunson Green via his Harbinger Pictures and Nate Berkus — the two of which worked together on the Oscar-winning drama The Help.

Other properties already optioned by Balcony 9 include Kaet McAnneny's Boobs Gone Rogue, a memoir about a breast cancer diagnosis that comes as a then-27 year-old production designer is training for the New York City Marathon, and the subsequent chaos and triumphs that come after.

Additionally, Mark Evan Schwartz' real-life drama Bottlenose Blues has been optioned, and follows Moshe, who is forced into working as a dolphin trainer by degenerate carnival workers, only to decide to save his new aquatic friend, a choice that leaves him on the lam against motorcycle gangs and vengeful circus trainers.

Finally, Moore and Rob Fee are developing am original idea, Accidental Snowden, which centers on a security system’s defender, Seth, and his special-ops sister, Jackie, who set off a global ripple effect as they try to alert the world to he latest illegal government surveillance system.

Brown is repped by CAA and Artists First.