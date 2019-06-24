Joel Silver Out at Silver Pictures

Silver founded the production company in 1980 and it has co-produced the 'Lethal Weapon,' 'Matrix' and 'Sherlock Holmes' franchises.

Joel Silver is leaving Silver Pictures, the production company he founded and which carries his name, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Hal Sadoff, Silver Pictrures CEO will remain in place.

Founded by Silver in 1980, Silver Pictures impressive production credits include the Lethal Weapon, Matrix and Sherlock Holmes franchises all made with long time partners Warner Bros. More recently, it has produced George Clooney's Suburbicon and Shane Black's The Nice Guys.

