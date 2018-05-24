John Avlon Leaving The Daily Beast for CNN

Avlon had edited the site since 2013 and will be replaced by Noah Shachtman.

John Avlon is going full time at CNN and leaving his position as editor in chief of The Daily Beast, a role he's held for five years.

Avlon, who joined CNN as a political analyst in 2010 and appears regularly to discuss the news of the day, is joining the network as a senior political analyst. He will appear daily on the morning show New Day, which will be co-hosted by Alisyn Camerota and John Berman following the departure of Chris Cuomo, and will also serve as a fill-in anchor across the network.

At The Daily Beast, Avlon will be replaced by his deputy, executive editor Noah Shachtman.

"I've loved leading The Daily Beast newsroom, but after five years, it's time for a new challenge," Avlon said in a prepared statement. "I am looking forward to joining CNN full time and becoming part of such a great independent global news organization. This is the best time to be a journalist, and the work CNN does to put ‘facts first’ is more important than ever before. I am thrilled to have this opportunity."

Avlon begins in his new, full-time role at CNN on June 25. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Daily Beast, which was founded by Tina Brown, has regularly landed scoops on the Trump administration despite having a small staff.

"The Beast has hit its stride in recent years by doing what we do best, which is essentially… being ourselves," Shachtman said in a Thursday memo to staffers. "Street smart, not fusty. Omnivorous and idiosyncratic in our tastes. Worldly, naughty, and always hustling. The kind of outfit that celebrates heroes where we find ‘em—Lord knows, we could use a few today—and goes after villains even harder. The kind of journalism that can’t wait to take a side, throw a punch, and go out for a drink when the fight’s done."