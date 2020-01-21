MOVIES John Battsek Exits Passion Pictures to Launch Ventureland 10:14 AM PST 1/21/2020 by Etan Vlessing FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Hal Wilson Searching for Sugar Man Still The 'Searching for Sugar Man' producer will be joined by Kerstin Emhoff, Ali Brown and Paul Hunter of indie Prettybird. Oscar-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man) has left Passion Pictures after two decades to help launch Ventureland as a Los Angeles and London-based film and TV company. Kerstin Emhoff, Ali Brown and Paul Hunter of indie producer Prettybird are also behind Ventureland. a multiplatform producer of content across the documentary and scripted spaces. "Over the past decade of collaboration I have admired Kerstin's leadership, drive and ambition and I am thrilled to now be partnering with her and the Ventureland team," Battsek said in a statement. Battsek and Emhoff produced Manhunt: the Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden and The Tillman Story. Emhoff, Brown and Hunter at Prettybird have a roster of talent that includes Melina Matsoukas, Tim & Eric, The Daniels and Janicza Bravo. Battsek co-founded Passion Pictures Films in 1999 with Andrew Ruhemann and together they also produced documentaries like Restrepo and Winter on Fire. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Etan Vlessing THRnews@thr.com etanvlessing