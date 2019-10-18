John Boyega to Star in Netflix Sci-Fi Feature 'They Cloned Tyrone' (Exclusive)

The film, set up at Macro, will mark the directorial debut of 'Creed 2' writer Juel Taylor.

John Boyega has landed himself the lead role in another sci-fi, this time in Netflix's upcoming They Cloned Tyrone.

Likened to "Friday-meets-Get Out," the film is described a pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper, in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.

Set up at Macro, They Cloned Tyrone will mark the directorial debut of Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the script alongside Tony Rettenmaier.

Taylor, Rettenmaier and Stephen "Dr." Love are producing, with shooting expected to start in the first quarter of 2020.

Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry was reportedly in negotiations earlier this year, but The Hollywood Reporter understands that the role has now gone to Boyega, soon to be seen once again as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the third Star Wars trilogy.

Boyega has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Chase Palmers' legal drama Naked Singularity, out in early 2020 and also starring Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgard. Then there's Steve McQueen's London-based Amazon/BBC period drama Small Axe, currently in production, and sci-fi romance Hold Back the Stars, both alongside Letitia Wright.

