John Boyega Expresses Thanks for "Love and Support" Following Impassioned Speech

"I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what," the 'Star Wars' actor said, as he urged everyone "to unite with a shared goal of real change."

After delivering an impassioned speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in London earlier this week, one of many major anti-racism demonstrations that have taken place around the world following the death of George Floyd on May 25, John Boyega is speaking out for the first time to thank everyone for their "love and support."

"I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things," the Star Wars actor wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. "This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next."

He went on to explain that "now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together." "I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit," he said.

"Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what."

Though gaining the support from a myriad of Hollywood figures for his speech including Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, Olivia Wilde and more, Boyega emphasized that to make change, "one man can't do it alone." "I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change."

Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Boyega said he visited schools in Southwark, to "share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation." "It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so."

"I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe."

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old actor spoke to crowds through a megaphone in Hyde Park in London, where he emotionally spoke about how "Black lives have always mattered." "We have always been important, we have always meant something, we have always succeeded regardless, and now is the time. … I ain't waiting," he said.

See Boyega's full post below.