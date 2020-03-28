John Callahan, Actor on 'All My Children,' Dies at 66

His additional TV credits include 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Days of our Lives.'

John Callahan, best known for All My Children, has died at age 66. His death was revealed by his ex-wife, fellow actress Eva LaRue, who posted a tribute via Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

"May flights of Angels Wing you to your rest my dear friend," wrote LaRue. "Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated — my great friend, co-parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize and to song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two stepping bad ass!""We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva la Rue and all his loved ones."

She went on to call him an "All My Children soap stud," noting that she is "beyond broken hearted by the loss." Included in the post were several pictures of Callahan with family members and work colleagues.

The actor was born in 1953 in New York and began his career in 1982 in an episode of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He went on to become a series regular in Falcon Crest from 1986-88, and from there, he joined the cast of Santa Barbara and then All My Children, playing Edmund Grey in the latter series for over 300 episodes.

Additional TV credits include Days of Our Lives, Desperate Housewives, Watch Over Me and The Bay. On screen, he had roles in Marvin's Room and Do it or Die, among others. His final roles were in A Doggone Adventure and Loyalty.

On Saturday afternoon, the Daytime Emmys Twitter account also posted about Callahan's passing, writing that they are "devastated" to learn of the actor's passing.

Callahan is survived by his daughter with LaRue, named Kaya.