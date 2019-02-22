John Charnay, Former Hollywood Reporter News Editor, Dies at 69

Charnay also spent over 30 years teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels at leading universities throughout Los Angeles, including USC, UCLA and Pepperdine.

Dr. John Bruce Charnay, a news editor for The Hollywood Reporter in the 1970s, has died. He was 69 years old.

Charnay died on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles of prostate cancer, his daughter told THR on Friday.

Born on April 4, 1949, in Manhattan, Charnay first attended the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce until switching majors to attend the University of Pennsylvania where he received a B.S degree in English and political science. Charnay later attended Columbia University where he earned a Master's degree in journalism. Charnay also received a Juris Doctorate from Fordham University Law School and Southwestern University School of Law.

Charnay worked in Capitol Hill and on national, state and local political campaigns, but later ventured into working for his father on the West Coast at Four-Star Productions. Charnay eventually worked as a book reviewer for the Los Angeles Times and news editor and reporter for THR from 1975-1977. He also acted as a publicist for Jimmy Stewart.

He also dedicated much of his life to academia, spending over 30 years teaching at the graduate and undergraduate levels at leading universities throughout Los Angeles, including USC, UCLA and Pepperdine. Apart from his academic career, Charnay was also dedicated to philanthropic work, serving as director of major and planned gifts at the American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles. Charnay ultimately raised over $250 million in charitable funds through his efforts.

He is survived by his daughter Katharine, son Matthew, and half-sisters Janis and Jeannette.