Berlin: John Cusack Circling Comedy Thriller 'My Only Sunshine' With J.K. Simmons

XYZ Films is selling the dark comedy – about a dysfunctional couple orchestrating a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counseling – at Berlin's European Film Market.

John Cusack is in talks to star alongside J.K. Simmons in director Mark Palansky's dark comedy/heist thriller My Only Sunshine.

The film will see Cusack play one half of a passionately dysfunctional couple orchestrating a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counseling. Trying to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout a violent hostage situation is a cop hostage negotiator (Simmons), who previously investigated a past related murder.

The film was written by J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty, and is produced by Circle of Confusion‘s Matt Smith & Lawrence Mattis, and Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures. Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management is fully financing. J.T. Petty, Natalie Perrotta, and Jim Steele will be executive producing.

XYZ Films and Patriot will handle worldwide sales at the Berlin Film Festival's European Film Market, with a scheduled production start this spring/summer.

"The combination of Circle of Confusion, John Cusack and J.K. Simmons lead this original, riveting, and vampire dark comedy storyline, which will captivate buyers and audiences in true Circle of Confusion Walking Dead style,” said financier/producer Mendelsohn.

Cusack is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Simmons is repped by Gersh’s Stephen Hirsh. Palansky is repped by ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty are repped by Circle of Confusion and Sloss Eckhouse Law, and Mendelsohn’s Patriot Pictures is represented by Anne Jordan, Esq.