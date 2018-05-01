John David Washington Stars as Conflicted Cop in 'Monsters and Men' Trailer

Anthony Ramos and Kelvin Harrison Jr. also star in the Sundance drama that takes a look at police violence.

The first trailer for Monsters and Men shows the repercussions faced by a community in the aftermath of a police shooting.

The Sundance drama is told from the perspectives of three individuals — a cop, a neighborhood father and an aspiring college baseball player — and how they grapple with the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

Hamilton star Anthony Ramos and Kelvin Harrison Jr. also star in the feature from Reinaldo Marcus Green, who developed the project at the Sundance Labs.

Neon, which distributed Margot Robbie's awards contender I, Tonya, will release the movie this fall.