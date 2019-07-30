John Dillinger's Body to be Exhumed From Indiana Cemetery

The infamous gangster has been the focus of numerous Hollywood films going back to 1945.

The body of John Dillinger, the notorious 1930s bank robber depicted in numerous Hollywood films through the years, will be exhumed from its Indianapolis burial site, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

In early July, health department officials approved a request from Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, to disinter the body and return it to its Crown Hill Cemetery site by Sept. 16, spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter told THR.

It is unclear why the family wants to exhume the body of the bank robber who was shot to death by authorities on July 22, 1934, in Chicago.

"The Indiana State Dept. of Health’s only involvement in this process has been to issue the permit for the disinterment of the body," Wade-Taxter said.

Thompson could not be reached for comment.

Dillinger has been the focus of numerous Hollywood titles going back to the 1945 film, Dillinger, starring Lawrence Tierney. But the gangster is most likely remembered as being portrayed by Johnny Depp in 2009's Public Enemies.

Directed and written by Michael Mann, the film was met with positive reviews and was a box office success making $214.1 million globally on a $100 million budget.