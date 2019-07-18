John Ford Departing Top Post at NPACT

Ford’s evolving role at Justice Network and Quest Network posed a conflict of interest.

John Ford is stepping down as general manager of NPACT. He is departing the top post at the nonfiction producers coalition in light of the recent sale of Justice Network and Quest Network, where his new role with programming would prove a conflict of interest.

NPACT head of policy and development Michelle Van Kempen will serve as interim GM, while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

In a statement, the NPACT executive committee said: “John has been a peerless leader, helping transform a nascent organization with big dreams — and many strong, rowdy opinions — into a mature powerhouse association. With some exciting opportunities on the horizon, John made the difficult decision to step down; he has our immense gratitude and best wishes for the future. During the transition, we know NPACT will be in great hands with Michelle Van Kempen whose contributions have encompassed not just outreach to the community and expanding our membership, but creating opportunities and access to innovative companies and services from which we all benefit.”

NPACT, formed in 2017 by the merging of the Nonfiction Producers Association and PactUS, has more than 100 member companies and serves the producers of non-fiction entertainment content in North America.

“It has been an honor to work with the creative entrepreneurs who literally built the unscripted business from scratch,” added Ford. “The challenges of independent production are unrelenting, and to see the fellowship among NPACT members is truly humbling. I couldn’t be prouder of my time with NPACT and know Michelle and the team will continue moving the association forward with great energy and innovation.”