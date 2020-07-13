John Heilemann Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The journalist is the creator and host of Showtime's 'The Circus' and is a national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

As this year's presidential campaign heads into its final few months, political journalist John Heilemann is expanding his profile with new agency representation.

Heilemann, the creator of Showtime's The Circus, has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The second half of the fifth season of the political docuseries will return on Aug. 16.

The author and writer also regularly appears on cable news as a national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Prior to inking a deal with MSNBC, Heilemann launched the Bloomberg Politics platform and co-hosted a show for Bloomberg titled With All Due Respect from Oct. 2014 to Nov. 2016 with journalist Mark Halperin.

Heilemann authored the 2008 and 2012 presidential campaign narrative books Game Change (which became an HBO movie) and Double Down with Halperin, who was dropped by MSNBC and CAA in Nov. 2017 after multiple claims of sexual harassment were reported.

In late October of last year, Heilemann co-founded a new venture, Recount Media, that focuses on shortform video content and touts the tagline, "No bullshit. No bad faith. 5 minutes or less."

Recount Media, which lists 30-plus staffers, is led by co-founder John Battele, an author and journalist who holds the title of CEO. Bank of America serves as the launch sponsor of the venture.

Heilemann is additionally repped by The Wylie Agency, Washington Speakers Bureau, attorney Chris Duffy at Vinson & Elkins LLP and CRM Management.