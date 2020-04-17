John Krasinski Throws Virtual Prom With Billie Eilish and Jonas Brothers

Rainn Wilson and Chance the Rapper also made appearances in the latest installment of 'Some Good News.'

In the latest installment of John Krasinski's YouTube series Some Good News, which was conceived to offer joyful stories amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor unveiled a virtual prom with a number of star guests including Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers.

Wearing a tuxedo, Krasinski tackled the role of a prom attendee. "I am an elderly person and I am coming to you live on god knows what… pretty sure it’s YouTube," joked the actor, making fun of the situation and proceeding to joke about an embarrassing appearance on TikTok.

"Welcome to prom, class of 2020," he announced, patching in a young girl who posted on Facebook about missing her prom due to the school closures. While she was feeling okay about it not happening, Krasinski threw the virtual prom in her honor with himself as the DJ.

Chance the Rapper appeared in the episode, with Krasinski playing his track "All We Got."

Rainn Wilson also made an appearance, joking with his former The Office co-star about playing CD's instead of featuring musical performances. "Let's see what you got," he said, challenging Krasinski to step up the show.

He proceeded to patch in the Jonas Brothers to perform "Sucker" — from their respective locations amid home isolation — in prom outfits. The brothers also talked about how they didn't get to attend their prom when they were in high school, but this event made up for it.

Billie Eilish, who also didn't attend her high school prom, and her brother Finneas later appeared as surprise guests. Krasinski joked to Eilish that she may have "hit an all-time career low" by being on the show. After a delay due to internet speed, the pair performed "Bad Guy."

At the end of the episode, Krasinski invited viewers to head on over to D-Nice's afterparty on Instagram Live.