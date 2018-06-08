John Lasseter to Exit Disney at End of the Year

Directors Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee are expected to take on added roles at Pixar and Disney Animation as Lasseter leaves the two animation studios after having admitted to "missteps."

John Lasseter, the creative force behind both Pixar Animation and Walt Disney Animation, is officially exiting his post as chief creative officer of both animation studios at the end of this year, the Walt Disney Co. said today.

Until then, he will have a consulting role with the company through Dec. 31.

Disney did not immediately name replacements for Lasseter, but animators Pete Docter, of Inside Out, and Jennifer Lee, of Frozen, are expected to take on added responsibilities at Pixar and Disney Animation, respectively.

In announcing Lasseter's departure at the end of the year, Robet Iger, Disney chairman and CEO said, "John had a remarkable tenure at Pixar and Disney Animation, reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever. We are profoundly grateful for his contribution, which included a masterful and remarkable turnaround of The Walt Disney Animation Studios. One of John's greatest achievements is assembling a team of great storytellers and innovators with the vision and talent to set the standard in animation for generations to come."

Lasseter, 61, also issued a statement, saying,"The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities. While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talent at Pixar and Disney, I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges. I am extremely proud of what two of the most important and prolific animation studios have achieved under my leadership and I'm grateful for all the opportunities to follow my creative passion at Disney."

The decision follows a sabbatical during which the fate of the most powerful man in animation had been up in the air. On Nov. 21 last year, acknowledging unspecified “missteps” that left some employees feeling “disrespected or uncomfortable,” Lasseter announced he would take a six-month leave of absence in order “to start taking better care of myself, to recharge and be inspired, and ultimately return with the insight and perspective I need to be the leader you deserve.”

Lasseter is one of the founders of Pixar, which began as part of the graphics group at Lucasfilm. Along with Ed Catmull, he popularized CGI in animation with early films like Toy Story, A Bug's Life and Monsters Inc.

In 2006, after Disney purchased Pixar, Lasseter was named the chief creative officer of both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. He has since become the face of all Disney animation, overseeing the recent resurgence of the studio's namesake brand with properties like Frozen and Moana.

Lasseter, who directed Toy Story and Toy Story 2 among other Pixar films, produces or executive produces every Pixar project and he executive produces every WDA feature. While Lasseter has only won two Oscars (one is a special Oscar for his work on Toy Story), Pixar has racked up an impressive eight best-animated feature wins. Under Lasseter's purview, WDA has picked up three wins, most recently with 2016's Zootopia.

Pixar films have grossed more than $6 billion at the domestic box office. The Emeryville-based company's most recent feature was Coco, which grossed more than $806 million at the worldwide boxoffice. Pixar's next release, the sequel The Incredibles, opens June 15, and Disney Animation's next release a Wreck It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is scheduled for Nov. 21.