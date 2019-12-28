John Legend Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Get Lifted' On His Birthday

The singer penned a note on social media in honor of his first major-label studio album, which was released on Dec. 28, 2004.

John Legend celebrated his birthday Saturday, but he took the time to highlight another very important milestone in his life.

The singer penned a note on social media in honor of Get Lifted, his first major-label studio album, which was released on Dec. 28, 2004. This year marks the album's 15th anniversary.

"15 years ago, we released my debut major label album #GetLifted on GOOD/Columbia Records. Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this amazing journey ever since," he wrote on Instagram.

"I always had big dreams for my life as a musician," Legend continued. "Even when I was a young kid watching the Grammys and Star Search and Soul Train, I wanted to be on those stages. When my parents played albums on their record player, I dreamed of the day when I would make my own records. But you never know if it's all going to happen. And my biggest hopes and dreams have been exceeded by reality."

He then thanked those who played a part in the making of Get Lifted: "I'm so grateful to everyone who has been a part of it. So much of it started with #GetLifted. Special thanks to my collaborators on that album: particularly @kanyewest, @davetozer, @springsteezy and @iamwill. Thanks for believing in me before everyone else. Thanks for helping to shape my sound and helping to introduce me to the world."

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.