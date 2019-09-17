John Legend Invests in Plus Hemp CBD Products

"I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time," the EGOT winner said.

John Legend is getting into the cannabis business with a new brand partnership with San Mateo-based Plus Products Inc. As an investor, the EGOT winner will advocate for the company's new hemp CBD products, which launch nationwide on Tuesday.

“I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time,” Legend said in a statement. “I was drawn to the Plus team because they're an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they're committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated.”

Plus' new CBD line includes edible gummies called Uplift in grapefruit flavor with vitamin B, Balance in blueberry flavor and Sleep in blackberry tea flavor with melatonin, created with sleep business Casper ($35 per tin of 14 gummies, 50 mg CBD each).

“Giving the world a simple way to achieve balance has always been our mission, and the Plus CBD line allows us to expand from California to nearly all 50 states overnight. We are thrilled that John Legend and Casper have partnered with our team to support this exciting new initiative," said Jake Heimark, CEO and co-founder, in a statement.

Legend joins other cannabis brand reps including Jay-Z, who became a chief brand strategist behind the San Jose-based Caliva company in July. Whoopi Goldberg and Post Malone have gone a step further by debuting their own cannabis products and companies. Chelsea Handler is also developing a line with NorCal Cannabis.