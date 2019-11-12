John Legend Named People's Sexiest Man Alive

In response, Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "I have fulfilled my dream."

People Magazine on Tuesday named singer John Legend as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

Upon receiving the honor, Legend told People, "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure." He went on to say, "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and not nice to me!"

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!"

Since beginning his career after college and releasing his debut album Get Lifted in 2004, Legend has gone on to become the 13th individual to score an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. He achieved his EGOT winner status in 2018, following his Creative Arts Emmy nod for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Legend is currently serving as a vocal coach on NBC's The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson (with Nick Jonas replacing Adam Levine). In season 16, Maelyn Jarmon won the competition series, which handed Legend his first win as coach.

Earlier this year, Legend, along with partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios via their Get Lifted Film Co. to develop scripted TV projects.