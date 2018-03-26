John Legend to Perform at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala

The music superstar is set to perform on Monday, June 11, at Dodger Stadium for the fourth annual event.

John Legend is set to perform at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, to be held June 11, Mark Walter, Dodgers owner and chairman of the LADF Board, announced Monday.

The fourth annual event at Dodger Stadium will include a concert by the Grammy-winning artist, alongside a star-studded blue carpet, food trucks and pre-show dinner party in celebration of the work done by the LADF.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is thrilled that John Legend will be a part of what is sure to be an unforgettable celebration," Walter said in a statement. "By reaching 10,000 youth with our Dodgers RBI program and completing our 50th Dodgers Dreamfield, we are making meaningful progress in providing nurturing and empowering opportunities for the young people in our most overlooked local communities."

Since its launch, the LADF has invested over $21 million into the L.A. community through direct programs and grant making to local organizations, impacting millions of children. The 2018 Blue Diamond Gala will be presented by the Los Angeles Dodgers Ownership Group, which includes Walter, Magic Johnson, Stan Kasten, Todd Boehly, Bobby Patton and Peter Guber.

Proceeds from the Blue Diamond Gala will support the expansion of its programs. Tickets are available at dodgers.com/gala.