John Legend Puts "Soul Train" Spin On "Bigger Love" for BET's 'Saving Our Selves' Benefit

John Legend led the "soul train" at BET's Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort special on Wednesday night.

Dressed in a suave suit, yellow-tinted sunglasses and, yes, a full afro, the EGOT member delivered his brand-new tropical tune "Bigger Love," as a group of dancers (virtually) grooved to the happy melody.

"We got a one-way ticket love/ We ain't going no place but up/ Nothing can stop this/ No one can top us/ We got a bigger love," he sings in the tune, providing the uplifting message of love that we all need right now.

The two-hour broadcast, which you can watch here, will also feature performances by Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Tasha Cobbs, Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, CeeLo Green, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke and Charlie Wilson.

BET has established a COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with United Way Worldwide to support African Americans who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donate here.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.