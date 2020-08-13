John Leguizamo to Join Shine Global Co-Founder Albie Hecht for Virtual Fundraiser

Leguizamo will join Hecht in a conversation about his career against the backdrop of current issues.

John Leguizamo has a date to get his shine on.

The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actor will join Shine Global co-founder Albie Hecht in conversation Aug. 20 from 5-6 p.m. PT (8-9 p.m. ET) as part of a virtual fundraiser for the nonprofit media company that produces films and content about underserved children and their families.

Funds raised will support Shine Global productions while viewers will be able to take in a conversation that will focus on Leguizamo’s multifaceted career and the challenges he faced rising through the Hollywood ranks.

"In this day and age, we need more stories of hope to get us through the darkness and Shine Global lights the way," said Leguizamo in announcing the news. "Documentaries are my favorite genre and I'm a big fan of the top quality films that Shine Global produces, like Inocente and Liyana, that tell the much-needed stories of kids facing incredible odds and the armor of resilience they have fortified themselves with to survive."

Since 2005, Shine Global has put a spotlight on child labor, abuse, and soldiering by sharing stories about the effects of war, parental incarceration, undocumented immigration, and homelessness on children, among other topics. More information about the event can be found here. Leguizamo next stars in Critical Thinking, out on VOD and digital platforms Sept. 4.