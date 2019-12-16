John Lennon's Round Glasses Sell for $187K at Auction

A pair of round, green-tinted glasses by designer Oliver Goldsmith was found by former chauffeur Alan Herring in 1968.

Imagine all the people living for a piece of authentic John Lennon memorabilia. On Friday, a pair of sunglasses once worn by the late Beatle were sold at auction by Sotheby's in London.

The round, green-tinted glasses by designer Oliver Goldsmith went for a whopping £137,500 — that's over $187,000 factoring in the current exchange rate. According to the letter of provenance accompanying the spectacles, they were found by former chauffeur Alan Herring after Lennon left them in band mate Ringo Starr's car in the summer of 1968.

"I had picked John up with Ringo and George [Harrison] in Ringo's Mercedes and driven the boys into the office," Herring wrote. "When John got out of the car I noticed that he'd left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected. I asked John if he'd like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry — they were just for the look! He said he'd send out for some that fit. I never did get them mended I just kept them as they were as John had left them."

The sale comes just a few days after the 39th anniversary of Lennon's death, which the late icon's wife, Yoko Ono, commemorated with an emotional tweet.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.