John Leonetti to Direct Alcon Horror Pic 'Lullaby,' Oona Chaplin to Star

The 'Blade Runner 2049' studio is financing the feature based on the mythological figure Lilith.

Alcon Entertainment has green lit the horror feature Lullaby, with Annabelle director John R. Leonetti attached to helm and Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin in a lead role.

Rooted in folklore, Lullaby follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon sees the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby summons the ancient demon Lilith.

The film is based on a screenplay by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell and will start shooting in Toronto on March 24. Alcon will finance the feature, with company co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove producing alongside Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts.

"Lullaby is based on a uniquely original idea that draws inspiration from varied rich and often terrifying mythological accounts. We firmly believe in John’s chilling vision and it’s our hope to deliver a film that is as thrilling onscreen as it is on the page," Kosove and Johnson said in a statement.

The executive producer credits are shared by Carl Rogers, Scott Parish, Markus Goerg, Mikhail Nayfeld, Dick Hillenbrand, Jeff Bowler, John Lewis, Bret Saxon and Mark Holder. Leonetti’s movie credits include Warner Bros.'s Annabelle, which grossed over $257 million worldwide, Netflix’s sci-fi drama The Silence, starring Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka, and the horror film Wish Upon, starring Joey King and Ryan Phillippe for Broad Green Pictures.

Chaplin recently wrapped James Cameron’s Avatar 3 for Fox/Disney and will reprise her role in Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

Chaplin is repped by Troika in the U.K. and Magnolia Entertainment in the U.S. Leonetti is repped by CAA and Wonder Street. Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell are repped by Wonder Street.