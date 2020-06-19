John Lewis Documentary Launches Voting Rights Campaign on Juneteenth

The initiative, designed to help raise awareness of voter suppression and encourage civic participation, comes from production companies Participant and Magnolia Pictures as well as BET and high-profile organizations When We All Vote, Fair Fight, the NAACP, Color of Change and Rock the Vote.

To celebrate Juneteenth, the companies behind upcoming documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble — Participant, Color Farm Media and Magnolia — have launched a voting rights campaign designed to educate and encourage civic participation among audiences.

The Good Trouble campaign will provide opportunities to support voting rights, learn about voter suppression, participate in civic engagement and register voters. Audiences can also go to the campaign's digital hub, at makegoodtrouble.com, to register to vote, check their status, find their polling place and register voters. The hub also includes a Good Trouble handbook, which provides resources on voting rights and how audiences can get into "good trouble," ensuring they can cast their votes, including via mail-in or absentee ballot.

The campaign launches in partnership with Congressman Lewis, BET, When We All Vote, Fair Fight, the NAACP, Color of Change, Black Voters Matter, VoteRiders, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Rock the Vote, HBCU Heroes, houses of worship and locally led community groups.

The campaign will also partner with national and local organizations to particularly focus efforts on Georgia and North Carolina, where the 2013 Voting Rights Act Supreme Court decision has led to voter suppression laws.

Participant CEO David Linde said in a statement, “We’re proud to celebrate the iconic legacy of Congressman John Lewis in partnership with some of the leading voices in the fight for all our democratic principles. Together, we’re excited to make some good trouble, support disenfranchised communities in fully participating in their democratic rights and raise awareness about the power of every vote.”

Color Farm Media's Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon, who produced the film, added, "Congressman Lewis is a living example of courage and faith in action. Color Farm is excited about the amazing partners who have joined us to make sure this film has meaningful impact on the ground during this historic transformation in America."

John Lewis: Good Trouble will be available in theaters and on demand on July 3.