John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy Join Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night'

Hugh Dancy and John Lithgow are joining Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in Late Night. Also joining the comedy is Veep star Reid Scott and I, Tonya actor Paul Walter Hauser.

Late Night centers on a late-night talk show host (Thompson) who is at risk of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer (Kaling).

Kaling wrote the feature and will produce alongside Howard Klein. Transparent director Nisha Ganatra, who has also worked on Mindy Project, will direct the production that is due to start shooting this week.

Producing the feature is Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation, which is financing with 30WEST. Imperative and Filmnation will handle international sales, with CAA and 30West will handle U.S. rights.

Dancy, who is repped by UTA, the U.K.'s United and Jackoway Tyerman, can be seen on Hulu series The Path, which just finished premiering its third season.

Lithgow finished his tenure as Winston Churchill on the second season of Netflix's The Crown and was most recently in theaters with Pitch Perfect 3. He is repped by UTA, Anonymous and Hansen Jacobson.

Scott, repped by Gersh, Impression and stone Genow, will next be sene in Sony's Venom. Hauser, who is repped by TK, will next be seen in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.