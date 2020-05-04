John Malkovich, Patti LuPone and More Stars Set for Online 'Broadway's Best Shows' Series

David Mamet's 'November' will be the first reading in the series.

It was announced on Monday that Broadway's Best Shows, a new content and entertainment platform, is launching a weekly play reading series benefiting The Actors Fund and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The first reading will feature such stars as John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols performing David Mamet's November on Thursday.

The series, titled "Spotlight on Plays," will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be accessible for free via livestream on The Actors Fund YouTube channel and Broadway's Best Shows' YouTube and Facebook channels. After the livestream, the reading will no longer be available.

The next reading, on May 14, will be Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, featuring the play's Broadway cast of Gideon Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie.

Later, Bryan Cranston and Sally Field will participate in the May 21 reading of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters.