John Malkovich to Star in New David Mamet Play 'Bitter Wheat'

John Malkovich will return to the London stage for the first time in 30 years as the star of David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat. The show — inspired by the myriad sexual misconduct allegations made against Harvey Weinstein — will debut this summer in the West End.

In Bitter Wheat, Malkovich will portray Hollywood studio head Barney Fein, who suffers a fall from grace similar to Weinstein's. In a recent interview with BBC Radio, however, the Oscar-nominated actor insisted that his character isn't solely based on Weinstein even if the storyline was directly inspired by the disgraced producer's scandal.

"It’s not particularly Harvey Weinstein," said Malkovich. "It’s a great deal about that business and a great deal about how people in that business, in positions, say, as studio heads, have behaved really for more or less than a century."

Asked if he believes Weinstein — whose alleged behavior is explored in the new documentary Untouchable, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival — deserves a shot at redemption, Malkovich said, "I would have thought that might be somewhere beyond a second chance."

Still, he continued, "Nothing would surprise me about the movie business. But could [Weinstein] be forgiven? That’s not up to me. He didn’t do anything to me. That’s up to the individuals whose lives he affected."

Though Weinstein has been accused of rape by multiple women, he denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Joining Malkovich on stage in Bitter Wheat — which is set for a limited engagement from June 7 until Sept. 14 at London's Garrick Theatre — will be Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) and Ioanna Kimbook. Additional casting will be announced later. Watch the trailer below.