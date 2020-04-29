TV Visual Effects Editor John O'Connor Dies at 61 10:41 AM PDT 4/29/2020 by Mike Barnes FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy Miyuki O'Connor John O'Connor He was on the team that won an Emmy in 1990 for PBS' 'The Orchestra.' John O'Connor, a visual effects editor who worked alongside Polish filmmaker Zbigniew Rybczynski on the PBS program The Orchestra, died Sunday in Yorktown Heights, New York, after a short illness. He was 61. O'Connor spent the past 20 years as chief technology officer for CMI Media Management and was on an Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' blue-ribbon panel that judged special effects. A native of Staten Island, O'Connor worked at Teletronics in New York before joining Rybczynski's Zbig Vision, a pioneering high-definition production facility based in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1989. (Rybczynski won an Oscar for best animated short film for 1981's Tango.) The Orchestra, a suite of classical music videos, received an Emmy — the first for an HDTV project — for outstanding special visual effects in 1990. Survivors include his wife, Miyuki, his parents and three brothers. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Bráulio Mantovani (City of God) named his son Joao as a tribute to their friendship. "John's sharp mind, great sense of irony and his gentle and warm heart will keep him alive in my mind until the day I die," he said. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Mike Barnes mike.barnes@thr.com mikebarnes4