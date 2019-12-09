John Oliver Implores SantaCon to End

The annual holiday event, which occurs in assorted cities, is a pub crawl where the participants dress like Santa or his elves.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is done for the season, but before production wrapped, the HBO series filmed a segment concerning SantaCon which posted online Sunday.

Over the years, there have been numerous stories about the event getting out of control, drunken Santas getting in fights and creating a public nuisance. Police usually have to intervene, as shown in news clips.

Oliver, in the segment uploaded to Last Week Tonight's YouTube account on Sunday, begged for the event to stop.

"It's a terrifying combination of binge drinking, public urination and trauma to small children that decades of therapy will never manage to reverse," Oliver said of SantaCon, in making his case for its demise. He also noted the founders of the event have since disowned it and also lobbied for its end.

News clips from past stories concerning SantaCon debauchery were played during the segment, including one which featured a man recounting how he witnessed a pair of Santas in a sex act inside a New York Duane Reade store.

Oliver ended his segment reading his own Christmas story, once again asking that SantaCon go away.

