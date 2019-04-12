John Rentsch, Former Director of Marketing and Publicity for Paramount Pictures, Dies at 67

While at Paramount, Rentsch worked on such titles as 'Titanic,' 'The Accused,' 'The Addams Family' and 'Mission Impossible.'

John Walter Rentsch, former Director of International Marketing and Publicity for the motion picture division of Paramount Pictures, died Friday from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 67.

Rentsch was born in Australia in 1952 and completed studies at Horsham Technical College before going on to cover politics for The Australian newspaper. He later transferred to a position with the New York Post in 1976, covering entertainment in Manhattan.

In 1979, Rentsch moved to Los Angeles to cover entertainment for The Star newspaper. Then after writing press releases and press kits in the publicity department of Lorimar Motion Pictures, he was hired by Paramount Pictures in 1987 where he worked until 2002.

While at Paramount, Rentsch worked on such titles as Braveheart, Titanic, The Hunt for Red October, The Accused, The Butcher's Wife, The Addams Family and Mission Impossible.

He retired in 2012, after which his life included much international travel with his husband of 37 years, Carl Levine. Rentsch is survived by Levine along with his sister Sue, brother Mark and their children.

There will be a celebration of Rentsch's life on May 18 in Rancho Mirage, California.