John Rich & Fox News' The Five Hit Hot 100 With "Shut Up About Politics"

The track also tops Country Digital Song Sales.

Following its first full week of tracking, John Rich's "Shut Up About Politics," featuring The Five, enters the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 15) at No. 91.

The track surges 4-1 on Country Digital Song Sales (33,000 sold, according to Nielsen Music), becoming Rich's first No. 1 in his debut solo visit to the chart (apart from duo Big & Rich). It also flies 41-17 on Hot Country Songs.

Rich makes his second solo Hot 100 visit; "Shuttin' Detroit Down" reached No. 75 in March 2009. Big & Rich boast eight career entries, led by 2007's No. 32-peaking "Lost in This Moment," the pair's lone Hot Country Songs leader.

The Five are from the show of the same name on Fox News: Greg Gutfield, who co-wrote "Shut Up" with Rich; Donna Brazile; Dana Perino; Jesse Watters; and Juan Williams. Rich premiered the song with the quintet on the show's May 30 episode.

All of the song's proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled U.S. service members.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.