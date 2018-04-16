John Stamos and Wife Caitlin McHugh Welcome First Child

Have mercy.

TV's coolest uncle now has a munchkin of his own.

John Stamos, 54, and his wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, 32, have welcomed their first child together, a son named Billy.

Stamos revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday evening, posting a photo of the infant on Instagram. In the caption, the Fuller House actor noted that Billy was named after his father.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son," he wrote alongside the black and white image. He alluded to his infamous Uncle Jesse alter ego with the hashtag, "#NotJustAnUncleAnymore" and added "#overjoyed" for good measure.

Stamos and McHugh began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in October of 2017; they announced they were expecting two months later in late December, and officially tied the knot in February.